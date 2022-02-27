Tnf LLC Buys New Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Tnf LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 197,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 85,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,601,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,415,000 after acquiring an additional 163,874 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of ANGL opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.