Tnf LLC Buys New Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Tnf LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,028,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 197,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 85,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,601,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,415,000 after acquiring an additional 163,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

