Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the third quarter worth $113,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 459.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 834,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 685,632 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth $1,447,000. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.0% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 225,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the second quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWLV stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

