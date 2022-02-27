Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.89 Million Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.37% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. State Street Corp raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 134,338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,225,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 122,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 538,511 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

