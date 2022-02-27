Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 458,564 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,362,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 458,564 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.77% of Limelight Networks worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 208,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLNW opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.51.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

