U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.25-$3.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.66.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91,924 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 564.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

