Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,066,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 80,084 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 2.8% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $47,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,691,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,507,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.