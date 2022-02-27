UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.07 Billion Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,335,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813,953 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Coca-Cola worth $1,067,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 407,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 74,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,134,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO opened at $62.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $272.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,569,840. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

