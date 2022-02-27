UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,733,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,388 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of UnitedHealth Group worth $2,240,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,468,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $475.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $477.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $329.85 and a 12-month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.