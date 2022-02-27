UBS Group AG Sells 166,311 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166,311 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.35% of Berry Global Group worth $29,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.60. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BERY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.23.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

