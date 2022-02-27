United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $335,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 141.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,447.52 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,517.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1,512.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.