United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.65.

Shares of CF opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.18. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $79.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,088 shares of company stock worth $14,073,244. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.