United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.42 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UTHR opened at $168.00 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $155.71 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total value of $654,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,776. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.