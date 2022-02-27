Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $149.19 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $435.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.57. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 25,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

