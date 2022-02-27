Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.900-$12.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.90 to $12.90 EPS.
NYSE:UHS opened at $144.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.11. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.44%.
UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.
Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
