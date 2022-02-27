US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. US Ecology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. US Ecology has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 42.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in US Ecology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Ecology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

US Ecology Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.