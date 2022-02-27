US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.18% of US Foods worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth $175,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth $182,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of US Foods by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of US Foods by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 262.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

