Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Crown were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 33.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $115,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.79. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $124.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

