Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $75.57 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

