Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,795 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,537,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $47.71 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.