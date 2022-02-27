Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,524 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in VMware were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth $6,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,645,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth $51,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.87.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

VMware Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.