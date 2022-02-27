Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.00.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $120.01 and a one year high of $223.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

