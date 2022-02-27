Utah Retirement Systems Trims Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in DraftKings by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co of America purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1,007.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $22.20 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 421,289 shares of company stock worth $8,676,695. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

