Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Holdings Raised by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $95.38 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

