Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $402.37 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $341.92 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $417.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

