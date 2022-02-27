Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Vapotherm updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.46. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vapotherm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VAPO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Vapotherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.