ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Position Boosted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) by 174.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2,770.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 51.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 57.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $101.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 104,650 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIAC. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.91.

ViacomCBS Profile (Get Rating)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.