Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $2.35 Million in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 30,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICF opened at $67.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

