Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $2.81 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000. PayPal makes up approximately 1.1% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 7.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL opened at $110.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.91. The firm has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,464,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.