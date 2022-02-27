Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $227,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock opened at $316.65 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.15. The company has a market capitalization of $330.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

