Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,999,000 after buying an additional 884,601 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,084,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,686,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $294.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.25 and its 200 day moving average is $324.40. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.