Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,455 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.29% of Vincerx Pharma worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,303,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,312,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 778,738 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 166,689 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,941,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 401,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

VINC has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

In related news, Director Laura I. Bushnell bought 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,172.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy bought 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,629.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,269 shares of company stock valued at $125,024. 49.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $5.42 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

