Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 15th

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

IGD opened at $5.90 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 41,773 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

