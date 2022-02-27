Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 15th

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
IGD opened at $5.90 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
