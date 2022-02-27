VPR Management LLC Invests $290,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of VPR Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,445,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,839,000 after purchasing an additional 148,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,431,289 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.