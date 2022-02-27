VPR Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

VPR Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 0.2% of VPR Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,111,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,972,000 after acquiring an additional 76,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,724,000 after acquiring an additional 185,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 399,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 994,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,502,000 after acquiring an additional 90,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,142. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $97.43.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.