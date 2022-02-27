WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 716 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 527.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter valued at $308,000.

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

