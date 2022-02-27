WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 146.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,021.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 115,454 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 122,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,452,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,387,000 after buying an additional 20,059 shares during the period.

VTIP stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $52.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%.

