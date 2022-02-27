WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $77.16 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

