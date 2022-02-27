WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $2,038,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,248,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,713 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 175,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

