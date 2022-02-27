WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,937,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,190 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,284,000 after acquiring an additional 67,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 759,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $80.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.97 and its 200-day moving average is $81.00. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

