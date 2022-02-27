WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.49. The company has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.69.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.