Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 2,769 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

HBI stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

