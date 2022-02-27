Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $273,000 in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $65.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.888 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

