Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 15 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,200,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 68.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,736,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,816.36.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,111.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,120.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,425.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.