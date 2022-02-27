Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,360 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

HDV opened at $103.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.03. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $105.25.

