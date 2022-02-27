Wellington Management Group LLP Has $31.68 Million Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.10% of Codexis worth $31,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 10.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at about $5,414,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 11.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.6% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 6.2% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 304,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

