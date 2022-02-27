Wells Fargo & Company Trims NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price to $90.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In related news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,999 shares of company stock worth $3,881,776. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,587,000 after purchasing an additional 996,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,347,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

