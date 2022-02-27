X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Stake Lifted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $315,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 244,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 143,671 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $38.29 on Friday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

