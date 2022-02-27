Zacks: Analysts Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $8.01.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

