Zacks: Brokerages Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Post $13.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $13.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $14.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.15. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $11.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $47.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.84 to $51.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $50.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $49.11 to $52.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CACC. Stephens raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $433.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded up $15.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $555.99. 72,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.20. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $346.49 and a twelve month high of $703.27.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total value of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,354 shares of company stock worth $12,702,993. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

