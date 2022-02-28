-$0.10 EPS Expected for Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kore Group.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kore Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Kore Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Kore Group stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Kore Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06.

Kore Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

